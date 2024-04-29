Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $421,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $296,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

