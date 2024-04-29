Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,398 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 60,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

