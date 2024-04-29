Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,892 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:FRDM opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

