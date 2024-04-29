Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,768 Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.80% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000.

Get VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF alerts:

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RAAX opened at $27.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.