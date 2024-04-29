Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $241.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

