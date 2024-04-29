Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NextEra Energy Price Performance
NEE stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE
NextEra Energy Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Here’s Why Institutions Had Been Buying Martin Marietta Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Western Digital Slips Despite EPS Beat and Raise – Buy Time?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is the Financial Sector Poised for a Major Directional Move?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.