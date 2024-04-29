Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

