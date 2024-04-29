Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.60

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 44964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $9,889,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,538,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $6,110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

