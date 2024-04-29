Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ETN opened at $327.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $331.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

