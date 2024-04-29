Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

LLY stock opened at $737.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $701.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

