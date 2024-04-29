Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

