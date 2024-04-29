Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 437,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.32 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

