Mather Group LLC. Acquires 4,965 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.13. 278,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

