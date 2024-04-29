Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $149,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,225,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,004,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 686,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,007,000.

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 321,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $65.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

