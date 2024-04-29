Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 194,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

