Mather Group LLC. Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.34. 209,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

