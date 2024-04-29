Mather Group LLC. Has $58.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $58,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 1,100,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,378,000 after purchasing an additional 369,768 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 157,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $58.21.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.