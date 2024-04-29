Mather Group LLC. Purchases 110,765 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 281.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.21% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 20,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

