Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. 455,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,662. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.