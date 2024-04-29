Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,816 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $512.37. The stock had a trading volume of 822,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,758. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

