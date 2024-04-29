Mather Group LLC. Sells 25,085 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 288,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.20. 24,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,722. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

