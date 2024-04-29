Mather Group LLC. Sells 399,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,024,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,913 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 3.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $748,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $90.84. 407,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,603. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.60 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

