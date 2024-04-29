McAdam LLC Acquires 6,318 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.56. 99,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,235. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

