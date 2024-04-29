McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.