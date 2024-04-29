McAdam LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. 113,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

