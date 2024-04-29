McAdam LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 205,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,055. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

