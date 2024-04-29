McAdam LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

