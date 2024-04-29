McAdam LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McAdam LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after acquiring an additional 807,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $48.53. 365,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,485. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.