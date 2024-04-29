McAdam LLC Sells 17,685 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,988,000 after buying an additional 1,040,843 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after buying an additional 850,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,875,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 1,631,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

