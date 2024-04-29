McAdam LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.63. 241,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,076. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.28 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

