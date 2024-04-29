McAdam LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.98% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $71,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 159,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,596. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

