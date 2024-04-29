McAdam LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,024,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $102.17. 265,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

