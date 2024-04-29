McAdam LLC Sells 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Home Depot by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.16. The company had a trading volume of 698,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

