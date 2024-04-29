MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MiMedx Group

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.