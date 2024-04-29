Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 763,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 231,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 67,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $80.95. 1,177,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,974. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

