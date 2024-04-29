Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 361 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.82. 21,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,299. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.26 and its 200 day moving average is $215.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

