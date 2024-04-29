Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 205,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 127,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.