Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.65. 762,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.