Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,626,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.52. 55,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.58 and a 1-year high of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

