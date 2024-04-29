Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.13. 1,540,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,827,066. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

