Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 2,317 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.60. 187,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,073. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

