Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $59.64. 1,100,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

