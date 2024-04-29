NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.29 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.29 billion and $411.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00010946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,295,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,836,477 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,188,203,636 with 1,066,836,477 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.92472552 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $432,261,559.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.