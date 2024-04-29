Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Netflix by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $561.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

