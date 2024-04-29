NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,372.80 or 1.00036213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012254 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00103137 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

