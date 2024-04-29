NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NYSE:NWE opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

