Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.0 %

NUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.43. 149,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,316. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

