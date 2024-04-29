Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

Nucor stock opened at $175.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.14.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

