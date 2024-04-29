OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$3.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.88. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$363.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.2977737 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

