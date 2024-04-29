Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $219.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $231.00 to $219.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.42 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

