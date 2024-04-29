Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.32. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sib LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sib LLC now owns 165,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

